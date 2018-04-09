9 O'Clock News
Meek Mill’s Freedom Is Now Up To The Supreme Court

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 28 mins ago
Meek received a win today as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner officially filed no opposition to releasing Meek on bail at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court level, according to documents obtained by Complex.

Meek’s release on bail will now be decided by the Supreme Court instead of Brinkley.

“We are encouraged by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s steadfast stance in not opposing Meek Mill’s release on bail at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court level while the current legal proceedings continue, even in light of Judge Brinkley’s vindictive and erroneous decision,” Meek’s lawyer Joe Taponica said in a statement to Complex.

