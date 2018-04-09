So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B. Wears A Golden Bee To Accent Her Pink Turban

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 24 mins ago
Cardi B. sat down in Miami for an exclusive interview with Ebro Darden for Beats1 to discuss her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The Bronx rapper took a picture with Darden that set the fanned the Internet flames that the artist is with child from rapper Off-Set.

Pregnant or not, the Bodak Yellow singer is giving us a look. She wore her hair in a pink headwrap and wore a colorful kimono style dress that was conveniently loose around the belly. She topped off the look with pink shoes.

Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James‘, favorite part of Cardi’s look was her pink turban with the golden bee attached to it.

 

Beauties, we have to know your thoughts on this look. Take our poll below and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.

Calibash Los Angeles 2018 - Backstage

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

