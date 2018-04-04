FABOLOUS MAY FACE UP TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES

Via | XXL

After it was reported that Fabolous is facing several serious charges in connection to a violent domestic incident involving his longtime girlfriend Emily B and her father and brother, it’s revealed that he could face up to 10 years in prison for his alleged crimes.

Fabolous has been charged with aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat, both in the third degree, according to Bossip. If he is found guilty, each charge can carry three to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 dollars. The Bergen County Prosecutors Office will reportedly be handling the case against Fabolous, and he is due back in court on the charges later this month. After initially turning himself into authorities on March 28, he was released with a citation.

