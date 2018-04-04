So Beautiful
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The Clear Nails Trend?

Posted 2 hours ago
Perfectly plastic: clear and transparent is trending this season. We saw the look all over the runway from Burberry to Chanel to Fenty x Puma and it’s not going anywhere.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty

The latest nail trend is taking the lucite and pvc look and applying it to your fingers.

Vanity Projects, in New York City graced this woman with clear nails and added butterflies for a spring effect.

Beauties, we have to know: do you think this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT?! Take our poll below.

Have you tried clear nails? Tell us in the comment section!

Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Brunch

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

On Sunday, #TeamBeautiful partnered up with Legacy Of Beauty to help them throw their Inaugural Women's Empowerment And Networking Brunch in Atlanta, GA. The brunch was held at The Marké in downtown Atlanta. The event was resourceful, uplifting, and dynamic. Legacy Of Beauty honored several women for their contributions and success in the beauty space while our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, moderated a panel where the women discussed how they were successful, mistakes they made, and their tips to making it big...with a purpose. Suffering from FOMO? No need! Click through our gallery and you'll feel like you were there.

 

