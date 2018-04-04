WERK!: Beyonce Is Reportedly Holding 11 Hour Rehearsals For Coachella

WERK!: Beyonce Is Reportedly Holding 11 Hour Rehearsals For Coachella

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

We know Queen Bey works hard and puts on am amazing show, but she must be about to go crazy at Coachella because she is reportedly hold 11 hour rehearsals!

via TMZ:

Sources close to Queen B tell us … she started getting serious about practicing for her show Tuesday, scheduling 11-hour days in a high-profile L.A. studio that’s been booked solely for her and her dancers, choreographers, technicians and other members of her crew.

We’re told there are 7 security guards patrolling the studio inside and out to keep the rehearsals top secret … no unwanted guests or recordings.

Our sources say Bey began planning for this gig as far back as last year, of course … when she was slated to headline the 2017 festival before she had to back out due to her pregnancy with twins.

