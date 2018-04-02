What Went Through Matthew Knowles Mind When He Saw The Jay-Z/Solange Elevator Incident?

What Went Through Matthew Knowles Mind When He Saw The Jay-Z/Solange Elevator Incident?

Posted 12 hours ago
Matthew Knowles grew up in the rural south but spent his school years integrating all-white schools in the south. Through those experiences comes his new book   Racism From the Eyes of a Child (now available on Amazon). Knowles traces his family’s roots from post-slavery, through the civil rights era and on to present day and talks about racism in a self-discovery style fashion.

In this interview with Donnie Simpson, Knowles talks about the book and his journey. He also talks about his thoughts on the Jay-Z/Solange Elevator Incident and how his child gets her feistiness from him.

Photos