Snoop Dogg Ft. Charlie Wilson – “One More Day” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Snoop Dogg Ft. Charlie Wilson – "One More Day" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 30 mins ago
The Long Beach Native Snoop Dogg i sno stranger to attempting to make new music in genre’s outside of hip hop. A while back Snoop Dogg  tried his hand at changing his to Snoop Lion. This time around Snoop Dogg  has taking  Gospel by storm with his “Bible Of Love” project. Snoop Dogg’s 32 track Gospel E.P. has been a game changer especially with his newest accomplishment of being number 1 on the Top Gospel Charts. Snoop Dogg and Charlie Wilson have done alot of work together so tapping Charlie Wilson for ‘One More Day” would only make sense. Watch Snoop and Charlie in the “One More Day” video below.

 

 

