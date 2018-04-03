Cincy
4D 2018 High School Basketball All-Star Game (video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Lat Friday,  4D Basketball Program gathered some of the top players in Cincinnati for a extravagant AllStar Game. The 2018 4D Allstar Game took place at WoodWard High School along with a 3 point shoot out and Dunk Contest.  Cincinnati embraced 4D’s Allstar Basketball Game making it a packed house and a stand up crowd for the top Cincinnati High School prospect’s to show out on the court in front of family, friends and Cincinnati High school Basketball fans.  Watch the 4D visual which follows the coaches of the program and their objective for the 4D High School Allstar Game up until the tip off and beyond.

 

 

