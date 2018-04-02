Depression Doesn’t Discriminate: The Rock Opens Up About His Struggles With Mental Health

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for his lively, fun-loving personality–but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had his share of darkness in his life. He just recently opened up about his secret battle with mental health after suffering from depression for decades. It’s a huge reminder that we don’t always know what people are going through, especially those who, because of their huge personalities, always seem happy.

The 45-year-old opened up for the first time about his inner struggles. He confessed that the bouts of depression starting when he was a child living in poverty. As you can imagine, things got way worse when the now action-hero witnessed his mother Ata attempt suicide when he was just fifteen years old.

Johnson spoke to the Express, telling the terrifying story: “She got out of the car on the Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic…big rigs and cars were swerving out the way. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.”

Dwayne later admits that his mother was in such an adverse state of mind during the attempt that she doesn’t even recall trying to take her own life. “She has no recollection of it whatsoever,” he said. “Probably best she doesn’t.”

The wrestler-turned-movie star further elaborated on the mental health discussion on Twitter, retweeting an article about his discussion and clarifying, “depression never discriminates.”

Got tons of responses to this. Thank you. We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone https://t.co/ADHjYtGe3k — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2018

