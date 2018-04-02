News
Watch: Taraji P. Henson Joins Tyler Perry To Give Advice To Strangers On The Internet

Let Tyler and Taraji solve all of your problems

Posted 13 hours ago
Hennessy VSOP Privilege's Taraji P. Henson Dinner

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

We all have our problems in life, and sometimes the easiest way to find a solution is to get a second opinion from someone on the outside of the situation–that’s where Tyler Perry and Taraji P. Henson come in.

The director and star of the new film Acrimony team up with Glamour to answer questions for strangers on the internet. Some of the advice given includes questions like, “How do you let someone know you like them without actually telling them?” and “Should Millie Bobby Brown get her Snapchat back?”

Some of the advice given by the stars is sound, and other advice, well…you can decide for yourself whether you want to listen to their guidance or just sit back and laugh.

