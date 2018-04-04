News
Home > News

Hacked: Credit Card Data Stolen From Over 5 Million Saks Fifth Avenue And Lord & Taylor Customers

Fin7 strikes again.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The entrance to Saks Fifth Avenue at Bell Tower Shops.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Have you checked your bank accounts for fraudulent activity recently? If not, you might want to add that to your “To Do” list.

Countless customers shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor have become the victims of a data breach after hackers stole more than 5 million credit and debit card numbers. The cybercriminal group, known as Fin7, reportedly targeted physical stores in New York and New Jersey “by installing software in cash register systems that relayed credit card numbers back to the hackers until last month,” Mashable reports.

Gemini Advisory, the cybersecurity company that first reported the data breach, claims that so far Fin7 has put 125,000 of the stolen credit card numbers up for sale on the dark web. According to Gemini Advisory this isn’t the biggest breach to happen to a major retailer, but it is one of the most disastrous, as it will be harder for banks to catch fraudulent activity. Mashable states, “While a sudden expensive purchase would look suspicious from someone who usually shops at Target, it might seem innocuous coming from the types of customers who often shop at Saks or Lord and Taylor.”

The Hudson Bay Company owns both stores and reportedly said in a statement to The NY Times, “Once we have more clarity around the facts, we will notify our customers quickly and will offer those impacted free identity protection services, including credit and web monitoring.”

As for Fin7, this is far from their first rodeo. As Mashable relays, the cybercriminal ring has hacked many American retailers, including Whole Foods, Chipotle, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and even Trump Hotels. Whether you have money to blow or you’re just doing some regular, regular grocery shopping, it seems no one is safe. We will continue to keep you updated on the latest in the Saks Fifth Ave and Lord & Taylor breach, so stay tuned and keep your credit cards close.

Beauty portrait of a young african american black woman face with big natural curly hair

#WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful

14 photos Launch gallery

#WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful

Continue reading #WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful

#WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos