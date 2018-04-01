Heroic: Matt Barnes Starts Fund For Stephon Clark’s Two Children

11 reads Leave a comment
Former Sacramento King Matt Barnes is trying to help the family of Stephon Clark after his tragic execution.
Barnes, who went to high school in Sacramento, organized a rally for Clark on Saturday calling for the two officers involved inn Clark’s shooting to be charged.
He also announced that he will be starting a “Clark’s Boys’” fund to help secure Clark’s sons’ futures.
In the past, Barnes has been outspoken about the racism he faced as a teen in Sacramento.
Kings guard Garrett Temple attended the rally and Golden State Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr gave his team permission to attend if they chose.
