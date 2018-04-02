Stream The Weeknd’s “My Dear Melancholy” EP

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Stream The Weeknd’s “My Dear Melancholy” EP

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Surprise! The Weeknd releases his new project “My Dear Melancholy.”

It has only been about a year and a half since The Weeknd last dropped off his full-length album Starboy, and already he’s hitting fans with another round of new music. Earlier in the week, rumors started circulating when a text thread surfaced among his camp with questions about “should we drop Friday?” came about, and then on Thursday not only did an album billboard pop up in London, but Abel himself confirmed that something called My Dear Melancholy was dropping “tonight,” and alas here it is. While we were unsure if it was his lead single or new project, it luckily turns out to be the latter!

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 hour ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 3 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 4 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 7 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos