Stream The Weeknd’s “My Dear Melancholy” EP

Via | HotNewHipHop

It has only been about a year and a half since The Weeknd last dropped off his full-length album Starboy, and already he’s hitting fans with another round of new music. Earlier in the week, rumors started circulating when a text thread surfaced among his camp with questions about “should we drop Friday?” came about, and then on Thursday not only did an album billboard pop up in London, but Abel himself confirmed that something called My Dear Melancholy was dropping “tonight,” and alas here it is. While we were unsure if it was his lead single or new project, it luckily turns out to be the latter!

