DMX, one of the most successful rappers in the late 90’s, is off to prison.

Also known as Earl Simmons, DMX has been sentenced to prison for tax evasion. According to The Guardian, he failed to pay taxes from 2002-2005 and 2010-2015. In addition to his sentence, DMX owes the US government $2.29 million in back taxes.

DMX, recently in 2015, spent six months in prison for unpaid child support.

