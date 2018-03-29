Cincy
Opening Day is Postponed, But….

Written By: Chad Ashmore

While the Reds opening game is postponed to tomorrow, due to the expected rain this afternoon, some celebrations are still going on that you don’t want to miss.

Skyline Chili is still offering a free coney to anyone today, with the purchase of a beverage. The offer is only valid at participating locations, being mostly restaurants in the tri-state.

Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving Reds fans a free chicken sandwich if they show up to the restaurant in their Reds gear. The offer is good from 10:30am today until 8pm, at participating locations in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.

The Reds are scheduled to play tomorrow afternoon against the Washington Nationals at 4:10. Homer Bailey is starting for the Reds, while Max Scherzer is starting for the Nationals.

