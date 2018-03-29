Cincy
Home > Cincy

Chris Mack Exits Xavier And Heads to Louisville #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 48 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Xavier University‘s Head Coach Chris Mack exits and Heads to The University Of Louisville as the New Head Coach. After  nine years wearing the Head Coach of  Xavier University Hat, Chris Mack is ready to take on a new challenge. So many Big Name Coaches have come before Chris Mack leading the University Of Louisville like Rick Pitino and Denny Crum. Chris Mack is up to prove he can handle any task thrown at him. Chris Mack takes on a 7 year deal with the University Of Louisville  and  will bring Xavier assistant coaches Mike Pegues and Luke Murray along as apart of his staff at the University Of Louisville also. Mack left a recommendation for the  Xavier University Basketball program in hopes that his once assistant coach Travis Steele would become his replace at Xavier University as the Head Coach. Chris Mack made it clear that if Travis Steele didn’t become the  new head coach with Xavier University, then he could join his staff at the University of  Louisville. From the way things are moving it looks to be a brand new day for the University of Louisville Basketball Program. Let’s see what next year’s University Of Louisville or Xavier University staff and team looks like next season. There are still some months in between and anything could happen for either program.

 

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2015

Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams' Sexiest Instagram Shots

23 photos Launch gallery

Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams' Sexiest Instagram Shots

Continue reading Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams’ Sexiest Instagram Shots

Game, Set, Match: Serena Williams' Sexiest Instagram Shots

Serena Williams has done a great job of dominating the headlines this summer. Whether stunning on the cover of New York Magazine, slaying the competition at Wimbledon or her budding relationship with Drake, Serena's had an eventful past few months. But tonight, things get even more competitive as she's set to play against her sister Venus Williams in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open. The sisters have played against each other 27 times— with Venus winning 11— so expect a great match. But, before you get overwhelmed with Serena's tennis skills, check out her skills in the art of thirst trap-worthy Instagram photos. Swipe through some of her sexiest Instagram shots.

 

Follow The Crown:

Twitter – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Instagram – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Facebook – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing  KingSharifSnaps  SharifDKingShow

basketball , Chris Mack , King in , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , King Sharif Got The Deets , Locally Lit , Louisville , Sharif D. King , Sports , University of Louisville , xavier , xavier university

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 12 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 12 hours ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 12 hours ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 2 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 2 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 3 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 7 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 week ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Photos