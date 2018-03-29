Cincy
Monty C. Benjamin – “Drought” (Audio) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Cincinnati Native Monty C. Benjamin ends his Drought with his new material. with Monty c. Benjamin always being the topic of conversation in Cincinnati when it comes to being a lyrical artist on the verge of being mainstream, i’m excited to know that Monty’s In. Confidence. Project is almost here. I believe the “In Confidence ” Project will be the body of work to take Mo0nty C. Benjamin to the next level. In the meantime, peep the “Drought” track and listen to Monty C. Benjamin Spill a dope flow below.

 

 

Photos