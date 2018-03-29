Monty C. Benjamin – “Drought” (Audio) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

1 reads Leave a comment
Cincinnati Native Monty C. Benjamin ends his Drought with his new material. with Monty c. Benjamin always being the topic of conversation in Cincinnati when it comes to being a lyrical artist on the verge of being mainstream, i’m excited to know that Monty’s In. Confidence. Project is almost here. I believe the “In Confidence ” Project will be the body of work to take Mo0nty C. Benjamin to the next level. In the meantime, peep the “Drought” track and listen to Monty C. Benjamin Spill a dope flow below.
Star Transformation: Drake
45 photos Launch gallery
Star Transformation: Drake
1. Cast Of DeGrassi High And Bubba Sparxxx Visit MTV's 'TRL' - October 2, 2007Source:Getty 1 of 45
2. 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Celebrates 100th EpisodeSource:Getty 2 of 45
3. MTV TRL Presents The Cast Of DeGrassi HighSource:Getty 3 of 45
4. 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Celebrates 100th EpisodeSource:Getty 4 of 45
5. Rosie O'Donnell Hosts Teen Issues Panel With The Casts of 'Degrassi' and 'Spring Awakening'Source:Getty 5 of 45
6. 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Celebrates 100th EpisodeSource:Getty 6 of 45
7. Spring Awakening and Degrassi Event with Rosie O'DonnellSource:Getty 7 of 45
8. 2005 Teen Choice Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 45
9. Drake And Game Visit fuse StudioSource:Getty 9 of 45
10. Bing's 'Celebration Of Creative Minds' After PartySource:Getty 10 of 45
11. U.S. Launch Party For The New BlackBerry TorchSource:Getty 11 of 45
12. Cash Money Records Annual Pre-GRAMMY Awards PartySource:Getty 12 of 45
13. 2011 NBA All-Star Game - Performances And CelebritiesSource:Getty 13 of 45
14. 2011 BET Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 45
15. 11th Annual BMI Urban AwardsSource:Getty 15 of 45
16. Google And T-Mobile Celebrate The Launch Of Google Music At Mr. Brainwash Studio In Los AngelesSource:Getty 16 of 45
17. Drake in SASource:Getty 17 of 45
18. 2012 Tim Hortons NHL All-Star GameSource:Getty 18 of 45
19. ESPN The Magazine's 'NEXT' EventSource:Getty 19 of 45
20. First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight FreeneySource:Getty 20 of 45
21. Cherry Noir Hosts Drake Y.o.L.o All Star Weekend Closing PartySource:Getty 21 of 45
22. Drake And J. Cole In Concert - Concord, CaliforniaSource:Getty 22 of 45
23. The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming InsideSource:Getty 23 of 45
24. 2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 24 of 45
25. GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! - Press RoomSource:Getty 25 of 45
26. Drake 'Would You Like A Tour? 2013' Concert - Philadelphia, PASource:Getty 26 of 45
27. Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors - Game TwoSource:Getty 27 of 45
28. Drake Vs Lil Wayne - Camden, NJSource:Getty 28 of 45
29. 'Get Hard' - Los Angeles Premiere - ArrivalsSource:Getty 29 of 45
30. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block ShowSource:Getty 30 of 45
31. Drake Hosts The Canadian Pre-Launch Of Virginia Black Decadent American WhiskeySource:Getty 31 of 45
32. Drake At Jewel NightclubSource:Getty 32 of 45
33. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show & AudienceSource:Getty 33 of 45
34. Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas NightclubSource:Getty 34 of 45
35. Drake Performs At Pepsi Live At Rogers ArenaSource:Getty 35 of 45
36. Drake And Future Perform At The ForumSource:Getty 36 of 45
37. 2016 American Music Awards - ShowSource:Getty 37 of 45
38. Drake Performs At O2 ArenaSource:Getty 38 of 45
39. 2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 39 of 45
40. 2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press RoomSource:Getty 40 of 45
41. 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - InsideSource:Getty 41 of 45
42. 2017 NBA AwardsSource:Getty 42 of 45
43. 2017 NBA AwardsSource:Getty 43 of 45
44. OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Drake And Lebron James Pool Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017Source:Getty 44 of 45
45. 2017 Toronto International Film FestivalSource:Getty 45 of 45
