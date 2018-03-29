Monty C. Benjamin – “Drought” (Audio) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Cincinnati Native Monty C. Benjamin ends his Drought with his new material. with Monty c. Benjamin always being the topic of conversation in Cincinnati when it comes to being a lyrical artist on the verge of being mainstream, i’m excited to know that Monty’s In. Confidence. Project is almost here. I believe the “In Confidence ” Project will be the body of work to take Mo0nty C. Benjamin to the next level. In the meantime, peep the “Drought” track and listen to Monty C. Benjamin Spill a dope flow below.

