2 Chainz Ft YG , Offset – “Proud” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

2 Chainz Ft YG , Offset – "Proud" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Native 2 Chainz is “Proud” and so his family, friends and supports. 2 Chainz is gearing up for his “Rap Or Go To The League” Album Campaign. 2 Chainz links with YG and Offset the rockstar rap trio Migos to make their Momma’s Proud. 2 Chainz proud video brings on along awesome mother moments from Titi Boi, YG and Offset and their mothers enjoying the turn up throughout the video below. Watch The fun below.

 

 

A Real Life Wakanda: 'Black Panther' Fans Step Out In African-Inspired Glory For Premiere

Black Panther is not just a movie, it's a movement and a moment for blerds, Black comic book enthusiasts, Black children, POCs and Black people around the world. To celebrate the film's release, popular blerd podcast The Fan Bros. Show invited everyone to Wakanda for the night on Feb 15., at the Alamo Draft House in Brooklyn, N.Y. for the #CrownWakanda gala. Guests were encouraged to wear their best African/Wakandan inspired outfits. It was a night full of color, beauty, and pride. The event was also powered by Black Girl Nerds, Okayplayer, The Brooklyn NAACP, Okay Africa, Universal Fan Con, and others. Check out the gallery to see why representation in film and television definitely matters. And of course, WAKANDA FOREVER!

 

