2 Chainz Ft YG , Offset – “Proud” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Continue reading A Real Life Wakanda: ‘Black Panther’ Fans Step Out In African-Inspired Glory For Premiere

A Real Life Wakanda: 'Black Panther' Fans Step Out In African-Inspired Glory For Premiere

Black Panther is not just a movie, it's a movement and a moment for blerds, Black comic book enthusiasts, Black children, POCs and Black people around the world. To celebrate the film's release, popular blerd podcast The Fan Bros. Show invited everyone to Wakanda for the night on Feb 15., at the Alamo Draft House in Brooklyn, N.Y. for the #CrownWakanda gala. Guests were encouraged to wear their best African/Wakandan inspired outfits. It was a night full of color, beauty, and pride. The event was also powered by Black Girl Nerds, Okayplayer, The Brooklyn NAACP, Okay Africa, Universal Fan Con, and others. Check out the gallery to see why representation in film and television definitely matters. And of course, WAKANDA FOREVER!