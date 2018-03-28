Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Trouble, Drake, Mike WiLL Made-It – “Bring It Back” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The Atlanta Native “Trouble” is pushing  Edgewood in new areas using his creativity. Being under  Mike Will Made It and The Ear Drummers, i’m sure Trouble will continue to produce and garner new moves for his project as they roll out the “Edgewood” campaign. Trouble Drake and Mike Will Made It dropped the “Bring It Back” track a while go, now he’s bringing it back with a new video. Trouble has  been busy working on a short film titled “Edgewood” which matches the music in stages, you can peep scenes from the film in the “Bring it Back” video. Trouble is shinning a new light to his music having the film attached to his music, and lifestyle and neighborhood…Edgewood . Watch Trouble’s gritty black and white visual alongside Mike Will Made It and Drake below.

 

 

Drake

Aye Papi: Drake's Most Kissable Moments

18 photos Launch gallery

Aye Papi: Drake's Most Kissable Moments

Continue reading Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

Aye Papi: Drake's Most Kissable Moments

 

Follow The Crown :

Twitter – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Instagram – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Facebook – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing KingSharifSnaps SharifDKingShow

Bring it Back , Drake , Ear Drummers , Ear Drummers Records , Edgewood , HIP-HOP , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , Mike Will Made It , rap , Real is Rare , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , trouble , VIDEO

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 15 hours ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 15 hours ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 2 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 6 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 7 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 week ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
Photos