Trouble, Drake, Mike WiLL Made-It – “Bring It Back” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

The Atlanta Native “Trouble” is pushing Edgewood in new areas using his creativity. Being under Mike Will Made It and The Ear Drummers, i’m sure Trouble will continue to produce and garner new moves for his project as they roll out the “Edgewood” campaign. Trouble Drake and Mike Will Made It dropped the “Bring It Back” track a while go, now he’s bringing it back with a new video. Trouble has been busy working on a short film titled “Edgewood” which matches the music in stages, you can peep scenes from the film in the “Bring it Back” video. Trouble is shinning a new light to his music having the film attached to his music, and lifestyle and neighborhood…Edgewood . Watch Trouble’s gritty black and white visual alongside Mike Will Made It and Drake below.

Follow The Crown :

Twitter – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Instagram – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Facebook – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing KingSharifSnaps SharifDKingShow