Trouble, Drake, Mike WiLL Made-It – “Bring It Back” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

The Atlanta Native “Trouble” is pushing Edgewood in new areas using his creativity. Being under Mike Will Made It and The Ear Drummers, i’m sure Trouble will continue to produce and garner new moves for his project as they roll out the “Edgewood” campaign. Trouble Drake and Mike Will Made It dropped the “Bring It Back” track a while go, now he’s bringing it back with a new video. Trouble has been busy working on a short film titled “Edgewood” which matches the music in stages, you can peep scenes from the film in the “Bring it Back” video. Trouble is shinning a new light to his music having the film attached to his music, and lifestyle and neighborhood…Edgewood . Watch Trouble’s gritty black and white visual alongside Mike Will Made It and Drake below.
Aye Papi: Drake's Most Kissable Moments
Aye Papi: Drake's Most Kissable Moments
1.1 of 18
2. The God, himself.Source:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Birthday kisses.Source:Instagram 3 of 18
4.4 of 18
5. #HeartEyesEmojiSource:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Coffee?Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Especially kissable lips.Source:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Sweet Christmas.Source:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Kiss it, kiss it better baby...Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Kiss the kid goodbye.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. Kiss and tell?Source:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Sweet kisses.Source:Instagram 12 of 18
13. Pursed and ready to go.Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. The kiss of life.Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. Corporate kisses.Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Sealed with a kiss.Source:Instagram 16 of 18
17. Off guards are the best.Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. Blow us a kiss, bae.Source:Instagram 18 of 18
Follow The Crown :
Twitter – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow
Instagram – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow
Facebook – @SharifDKing @TheKingSharif @SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKing KingSharifSnaps SharifDKingShow