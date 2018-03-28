Cincy
Xavier University’s Trevon Bluiett Chosen as AP All-American #SharifDKingShow #KingInTheAfternoon

Written By: Sharif D.King

Congrats to Xavier University‘s senior Guard Trevon Bluiett being  tapped as  a second-team AP All-American. Trevon Bluiett has scored a total of 2,261 points in his four-year career at Xavier, which puts Trevon Bluiett at number two on Xavier University’s all-time scoring list. Trevon  Bluiett also is listed in the number 11 spot for his 762 career rebounds in Xavier history. It takes commitment, hardword, dedication and motivation to lead a team and stay the path all four years to be chosen as an All American. With Trevon Bluiett being one of 13 players to make history in the Big East Conference and manage to land Big East first team honors three times as well as  the all Big East Tournament team for three years that’s prove that Trevon Bluiett will be a NBA prospect for the draft. Let’s keep eye’s open for Xavier Unievrsity’s Trevon Bluiett in the Big Leagues.

 

Continue reading Xavier University's Trevon Bluiett Chosen as AP All-American

