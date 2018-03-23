SZA Claims Next Album Will Be Her Last (Again)

SZA Claims Next Album Will Be Her Last (Again)

SZA expects her next album to be the best music she’s made in her life, which is why she’s suggesting her musical follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl will be her last.

“I’m still miserable,” she told Flaunt in a recent interview. “My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage. I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that … because it’s going to be my last album.”

Don’t panic yet though — SZA has often toyed with the idea of early retirement. Frustrated over album delays in 2016, she tweeted “I actually quit” and gave the go-ahead for TDE’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson to release her album whenever he felt like it.

