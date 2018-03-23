SZA Claims Next Album Will Be Her Last (Again)

Via | HotNewHipHop

SZA expects her next album to be the best music she’s made in her life, which is why she’s suggesting her musical follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl will be her last.

“I’m still miserable,” she told Flaunt in a recent interview. “My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage. I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that … because it’s going to be my last album.”

Don’t panic yet though — SZA has often toyed with the idea of early retirement. Frustrated over album delays in 2016, she tweeted “I actually quit” and gave the go-ahead for TDE’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson to release her album whenever he felt like it.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: