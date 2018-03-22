Instead Of Being Presidential, Trump Threatens Joe Biden On Twitter

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Instead Of Being Presidential, Trump Threatens Joe Biden On Twitter

Because beefing with a former Vice President is more important than running the country.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

There are so many awful things going on in the country right now and most sane people who were tasked with the highest job in the land of POTUS would be doing everything they could to try and fix things—but Trump is our POTUS and that’s not going to happen. Instead of doing the job for which he was elected, #45 has decided to take to social media to threaten Joe Biden.

Repeated school shootings, rampant racism and police brutality are just a few of the large issues that Trump should be tirelessly tackling on a daily basis, but instead he and his Twitter fingers are threatening to beat up former Vice President Joe Biden. As if you needed any more evidence that the POTUS is a petulant child, here it is. Reported by CNN, Trump’s latest social media attack came earlier this week stemming from prior comments made by Biden.

Via CNN:

The President of the United States tweeted this: “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

That tweet by Donald Trump came in response to comments former Vice President Joe Biden made in a speech in Florida on Tuesday in which he said of Trump: “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

On one level this is all dumb. Two septuagenarians debating who is tougher and beating their chests is not exactly the sort of stuff we expect (and we should expect) from our leaders. But, that Trump decided to respond to Biden — and that he responded the way he did — shouldn’t be dismissed. It provides — as almost all of Trump’s tweets do — a window into who he is, how he sees the world and what being the President of the United States actually means to him.

As long as this incompetent man remains in office and his followers continue to boost him up, expect him to continue to blast off his rhetoric to anyone he feels is unjustly criticizing him. Why is that impeachment taking so long?

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’ Success For Ruining Other Movies

Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Photos