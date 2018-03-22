Music & Entertainment
Tank Ft. Ty Dolla Sign Trey Songz – When We Remix (Video)

Written By: Sharif D.King

Not Too long ago Tank popped up on the music scene with his new single “When We.” A few weeks later you have the official remix featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Trey Songz. Peep the visual featuring Tank, Dolla Sign, and Trey as they each take on the role of a mechanic at an auto Shop serving the  exotic ladies as they come in for assistance. Watch the “When We Remix” video Below.

 

 

