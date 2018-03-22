Tank Ft. Ty Dolla Sign Trey Songz – When We Remix (Video)

Not Too long ago Tank popped up on the music scene with his new single “When We.” A few weeks later you have the official remix featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Trey Songz. Peep the visual featuring Tank, Dolla Sign, and Trey as they each take on the role of a mechanic at an auto Shop serving the exotic ladies as they come in for assistance. Watch the “When We Remix” video Below.

Shirtless Photos Of Our New Olympic Bae Pita Taufatofua 25 photos Launch gallery Shirtless Photos Of Our New Olympic Bae Pita Taufatofua 1. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING-DELEGATIONS Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING-DELEGATIONS Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Opening ceremony of Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. TOPSHOT-OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING-DELEGATIONS Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING-DELEGATIONS Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. 2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Opening Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. OLY-2018-PYEONGCHANG-OPENING-DELEGATIONS Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Shirtless Photos Of Our New Olympic Bae Pita Taufatofua Shirtless Photos Of Our New Olympic Bae Pita Taufatofua

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps