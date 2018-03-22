Jhené Aiko Ft. Kurupt – “Never Call Me” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Jhene Aiko has been pretty busy lately with Celebrating a Birthday and dropping new music. Jhene Aikohas made a double visual contriution to her latest single “Never Call Me” Featuring Kurupt to kick off her “Trip” Project Campaign. One of the visuals touches on the Jhene Aiko LA Lifestyle. You can Find Cameos from Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London, Don Kennedy, Kurupt, Hit-Boy, Jay 305, and her sister Mila J through out the video. If you’ve never gotten a chance to see Slauson Hills L.A. then this visual will serve as a personal tour from Jhene Aiko. The Other video taps into the more spiritual and emotional vibes that was flowing with Jhene Aiko as she made this song it seems. Watch the videos below.

