Florida Man Strikes Again: Footage Shows Man Returning A Baby He Found In A Car Before Stealing It

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 9 hours ago
Armed Robbery

Another day, another crime committed by Florida Man — but this time, he may be the good guy in the story.

Earlier this week, an unidentified man stole an unattended car from a West Palm Beach gas station and surveillance video captured him running from the stolen vehicle with a baby carrier in his hand. Police say the car thief handed the baby to a worker at Royal Palm Beach gas station before taking off with the vehicle.

 

Authorities have found the car, but the criminal is still on the run. But who’s the real criminal here — Florida Man or the person who left their kid in the car unattended?

You be the judge.

