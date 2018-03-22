JAY-Z, Roc Nation & First Round Capital Raise $3 Million For Bail Reform

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

JAY-Z, Roc Nation & First Round Capital Raise $3 Million For Bail Reform

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

OAKLAND, CA – JAY-Z’s Kalief Browder docuseries was only just a stepping stone in the path to eradicate mass incarceration tactics championed in the United States.

TechCrunch is reporting that along with Roc Nation, 8VC, Kapor Capital and Y Combinator, a de-carceration startup by the name of Promise has been born. The mission of the movement is to simply prevent low-risk individuals from overcrowding jail due to lack of disposable bail money.

“We are increasingly alarmed by the injustice in our criminal justice system,” Shawn Carter said in a statement. “Money, time and lives are wasted with the current policies. It’s time for an innovative and progressive technology that offers sustainable solutions to tough problems. Promise’s team, led by co-founder and CEO Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, is building an app that can help provide ‘liberty and justice for all’ to millions.”

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
Photos