Say What Now? Former Danity Kane Star Aubrey O' Day Had An Affair With Trump Jr.?

Photo by

Say What Now? Former Danity Kane Star Aubrey O' Day Had An Affair With Trump Jr.?

Posted 2 hours ago
In today’s “make you say huh” news, former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’ Day (who now looks like a cross between Kim Kardashian and Lil’ Kim) allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., Perez Hilton and US Weekly reports. The news comes days after Donald Trump Jr. filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years.

According to reports, the affair took place after O’ Day’s appearance on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.  A source claims the two got serious very fast.

“He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Apparently Trump Jr. and O’Day carried on their affair into March 2012 until Trump Jr’s wife eventually found correspondences between the two. Trump Jr. allegedly told O’ Day he was going to leave his wife.

“Don Jr. was very aggressive, pursuing her, telling her he loved her and that he wanted to be with her,” the source also claimed.

Aubrey has never confirmed nor denied the allegations, but did release a song titled DTJ, with the lyrics, ” “Whatever the truth is defines the reality of you and I forever, and I need to be able to define that before I can walk away.”

Girl, we can’t make this ish up.

