Watch: Iggy Azalea Admits To Burning Nick Young’s Clothes After She Caught Him Cheating

Iggy gets real about setting all of Swaggy P's clothes on fire

Posted 10 hours ago
GQ Men Of The Year Awards - Pre Black Carpet

Source: Newspix / Getty

You probably remember a couple years back when Iggy Azalea caught her then-fiancé Nick Young cheating on tape, via footage from their home security cameras. After that, her next logical step was to torch his entire closet for revenge.

The Australian rapper talked with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, and admitted that she lit all of Swaggy P’s designer clothes on fire. She says, “I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn’t work.”

Iggy explained that before she did the deed, she texted Nick to give him one last chance to save his clothes–she then went on to burn his precious items using the fire pit in their backyard and caught it on tape. She said, “I texted him a video and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your shit. I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I’m moving on.”

Peep the whole video below to hear the insane story:

