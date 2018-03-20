Wale – “Staying Power” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Wale appeared on the music scene out of nowhere with a new album titled “It’s Complicated.” Although the project was unexpected, Wale Dropped “Staying Power” wright before his “Its Complicated” project popped up. Watch Wale find his Staying power with in his lady and his friends through out the visual. From The Airport to the Streets, Wale shows his Staying Power, he seems to back on his feet. Peep Wale, while he pushes to out rap his opponents…one of things that makes the saying and title “It’s Complicated” all worth it in the video below.

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps