Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Wale – “Staying Power” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 50 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Wale appeared on the music scene out of nowhere with a new album titled “It’s Complicated.” Although the project was unexpected, Wale Dropped “Staying Power” wright before his “Its Complicated” project popped up. Watch Wale find his Staying power with in his lady and his friends through out the visual. From The Airport to the Streets, Wale shows his Staying Power, he seems to back on his feet. Peep Wale, while he pushes to out rap his opponents…one of things that makes the saying and title “It’s Complicated” all worth it in the video below.

 

 

Soul Train Awards 2011 - Show

14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Continue reading 14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Here's a list of celebrities who are from, previously resided or currently live in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area.

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

"Complicated" , 101.1 The Wiz , Every Blue Moon , HIP-HOP , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , Maybach Music Group , MMG , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , staying power , The Crown Life , VIDEO , Wale , Wale Folarin , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 16 hours ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 16 hours ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 day ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 6 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos