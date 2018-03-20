Wale – “Staying Power” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

0 reads Leave a comment
Wale appeared on the music scene out of nowhere with a new album titled “It’s Complicated.” Although the project was unexpected, Wale Dropped “Staying Power” wright before his “Its Complicated” project popped up. Watch Wale find his Staying power with in his lady and his friends through out the visual. From The Airport to the Streets, Wale shows his Staying Power, he seems to back on his feet. Peep Wale, while he pushes to out rap his opponents…one of things that makes the saying and title “It’s Complicated” all worth it in the video below.
14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
14 photos Launch gallery
14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
1. The BraxtonsSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Shy GlizzySource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Lil MoSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Kevin RossSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Johnny GillSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. MyaSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. MarioSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Jada PinkettSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. GinuwineSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. GoldLinkSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. TankSource:Splash News 11 of 14
12. Raheem DeVaugnSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Mo'NiqueSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. WaleSource:Getty 14 of 14
Follow The Crown :
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours