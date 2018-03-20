Music & Entertainment
Yo Gotti – “Customs” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

The CMG Boss, Yo Gotti is back on the scene preparing the world for his new mixtape which makes the 10th installment to his Cocaine Muzik Mixtape Series.Yo Gotti’s CM10 is ready to take on the spring and summer months coming off the “I Still Am” Album, and pushing his protege Black Youngsta to new levels. Yo Gotti is all about ‘Customs” this time around with the assistance of producer Zaytoven.  Watch Yo Gotti has flosses his Custom cars, exclusive jewelry,  the lavish CMG lifestyle cruising through London and Dubai in the video below.

 

 

 

