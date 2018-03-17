JustAsh
Drake and Kanye Are In The Lab

cooking up some heat!

Drake

Summer 18 just a got a little hotter.

The two have been working together on some new music for Kanye’s upcoming album (I knew it had to come sooner than later) but a few other names have been seen putting in work too.

“Sources in Jackson Hole tell TMZ … both rappers are staying at the Amangani luxury hotel and resort under an alias, and have each brought a huge crew with them. We already knew about Kanye’s, but we’re told Drake’s team includes his engineer, songwriter, and as we reported … his personal photog/videographer.

We’ve learned even more big names are there than we originally thought too — like Lil Uzi Vert — along with a slew of major producers who work with Kanye and Drake.

There’s more — our sources say the guys brought a ton of audio and recording equipment with them, most likely to set up their own studio at Kanye’s crib … because he’s staying at a separate house at the resort away from the main hotel.” – TMZ

Can we expect a documentary to go along with this? or maybe a video to drop at the same time as the song.

 

 

