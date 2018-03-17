Bruno Mars: What Did He Do NOW?

I get really confused when people try to discredit, belittle, and take away what Bruno Mars contributes to music and the culture. More specifically Black culture. I believe Bruno Mars does a wonderful job of showing love, appreciation, and gratitude towards music from the 60s, 70s, funk, rhythm and blues, and artists like James Brown, Prince, and tributes to shows like ‘Living Color’ with most recent video for “finesse”.

Angie Stone (where has she been hiding all this time) has spoken out against the artist and now Stevie Wonder lets it be known…

“Bruno’s being sued by Angie Stone and her rap group “The Sequence” for ripping off their song “Funk You Up.” Truth be told, Bruno has said he was inspired by the song and they sound super similar.” – TMZ

I’m with Bruno.

