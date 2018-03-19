The Latest Trend in Wearing Engagement Rings? Having Them Embedded Inside Fingers

The Latest Trend in Wearing Engagement Rings? Having Them Embedded Inside Fingers

There are numerous medical dangers and concerns regarding this latest trend among millennials, including the fact that the piercings are not being done by doctors, and “the danger of the diamond snagging.”

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – There’s a new trend in engagement rings.

Instead of a diamond ring around your finger, a diamond is embedded IN your finger, WCBS reports.

“We notice lately a lot of people coming looking for that,” Sam Abbas, who owns NYC Ink Studio in the West Village, said.

Apparently, some millennials are ditching the usual engagement ring and instead piercing their ring fingers.

“I think it looks nice, but if you really think what it’s doing to the body – and you can have scarring – it’s so many complications that can happen from it,” Cynthia Rivas said.

Abbas said there could be problems if the person doesn’t take care of the piercing, such as cleaning it two to three times a day and making sure the piercing artist has experience.

“You’re dealing with the blood, so you got to be very, very safe,” he said. “What we do, we sterilize everything.”

A piercing artist marks the spot with a pen, cleans with alcohol and iodine, uses a tool to remove a small patch of skin, and then inserts an anchor made of titanium or gold, which holds the gem, Hsu reported.

The whole process takes about 10 minutes and costs around $100 for the piercing. The diamond you choose is a separate cost.

As for the pain?

“You’re going to feel it. You’re getting pierced. It is a little bit painful. But people did it, and I have a lot of people who say, ‘Oh nice, it’s nothing, I expect more,” said Abbas.

 

