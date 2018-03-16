Tamar Braxton Gets Rid of All of Her Hair

Tamar Braxton Gets Rid of All of Her Hair

Fed up with her wigs and weaves – and all of the blood, sweat and tears involved with the constant upkeep – Tamar Braxton has decided to do away with her hair altogether.

The singer took to Instagram Wednesday with video of her head being shaved bald.

“I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY. #happysttamarsday,” she captioned the video.

Watch below:

While the move was largely applauded in her comment section, Tamar’s son Logan wasn’t a fan of his mama’s new look, singing: “Haayall no to the nah…to the nah, nah, nah” and calling her “Mr. Mommy.”

“That’s what I get for doing too much in-front of my 4 year old,” Braxton wrote.

Watch below:

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Paul Archuleta and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of TVOne

Third Picture and First and Second Video Courtesy of Instagram and EURweb

