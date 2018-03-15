News
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give A Creative Tribute For The Late Craig Mack

WSB-TV Anchors Give A Creative Tribute To Craig Mack

Atlanta news anchors drop a few bars in remembrance of Craig Mack by using lyrics from his hit 1994 single “Flava in Ya Ear.”This isn’t the first time that Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum paid tribute to hip hip legends, they did the same thing when Prodigy passed, using Mobb Deep references in the morning broadcast and also spitting a few 2pac lyrics after the release of “All EyezOn Me”

Craig Mack passed away March 13 from congestive heart failure.

