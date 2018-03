A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – “No Promises” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

A-Boogie Wit The Hoodie has been keeping busy overseas. From the looks of it A-Boogie is truly to holding up his album title “The Bigger Artist” alongside his Highbridge The Label Family as expected. A- Boogie’s lifestyle from the fancy attire to the women, and expensive jewelry,Artist has yet to have a dull night in London. Watch A- Boogie live it up with “No promises” in the video below. look for out new music from The Bigger Artist Everyday this week from the Double Platinum rapper.

