Blac Youngsta – “Forever” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
Blac youngsta dropped his 2.23 album last month. The Memphis Native, Blac Youngsta shines light on his versatility on this project with The track “Forever”.” The “Forever” track highlights a different side of Blac Youngsta as he directs his attention and music to a notable woman, expressing his feelings through his actions. Blac Youngsta takes time out to show a special lady a great time, showering his partner with expensive gifts and picnics in the park. Watch Yo Gotti’s protege Blac youngsta showcase the gangsta side to the world,courting his lady in the visual below.

 

 

Photos