YG – “Suu Whoop” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

YG has officially launched his “Stay Dangerous” Campaign as his third studio album. Last month, YG leaked his lead single “Suu Whoop” which is tied to his Stay Dangerous lifestyle. All the YG 400 Fans are super excited for the album especially with Suu Whoop” being the first track to kick things off for the Bompton Artist. Watch YG and his homies put on for their squad in the Goodboy Shady directed video below.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5aMZuwSS2VU” frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe

