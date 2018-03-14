YG – “Suu Whoop” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

1 reads Leave a comment
YG has officially launched his “Stay Dangerous” Campaign as his third studio album. Last month, YG leaked his lead single “Suu Whoop” which is tied to his Stay Dangerous lifestyle. All the YG 400 Fans are super excited for the album especially with Suu Whoop” being the first track to kick things off for the Bompton Artist. Watch YG and his homies put on for their squad in the Goodboy Shady directed video below.
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5aMZuwSS2VU” frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen></iframe
The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History
9 photos Launch gallery
The 10 Most Random Celebrity Durag Wearers In Durag History
1. Steven SeagalSource:IMDB via Screen Gems 1 of 9
2. Kevin FederlineSource:SplashNews 2 of 9
3. Hulk HoganSource:YouTube 3 of 9
4. Actor Aaron RuellSource:Fox Searchlight 4 of 9
5. Actor Jamie KennedySource:YouTube 5 of 9
6. John TravoltaSource:GettyImages 6 of 9
7. Spooky BlackSource:YouTube 7 of 9
8. Sacha Baron CohenSource:HBO 8 of 9
9. Terrence HowardSource:IMDB 9 of 9
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat : KingSharifSnaps
comments – Add Yours