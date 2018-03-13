News
Home > News

Drunk In Love: Arizona Bride Got Busted For DUI On The Way To Her Wedding

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Mixed Race Wedding

Source: © by Martin Deja / Getty

They say being happy and in love is almost like being drunk or on drugs — so imagine actually being drunk and in love at the same time.

Bride to be, Amber Young, knows just what that feels like. On Monday, the Arizona woman was involved in a three-car wreck and charged with driving under the influence ― on the way to her wedding. The arresting officer, Sgt. Chriswell Scott took to Twitter about the incident, tweeting and deleting, “Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help.”

Fortunately for Amber, she did not have to stay in jail too long as she was booked but signed a criminal citation with a promise to appear in court at a later date – allowing her to still make it to her special day. Officer Scott says he has no clue whether or not the bride-to-be and her fiance actually tied the knot following Amber’s arrest.

We sure hope so.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 19 hours ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 4 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 6 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 7 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.18
Photos