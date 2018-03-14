Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Zaytoven Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, OJ Da Juiceman – “What You Think” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Atlanta producer Zaytoven is back on the scene and with a new Motown Deal as well. Zaytoven has tapped Ty Dolla Sign , Jeremih , and OJ Da Juiceman gor the first single titled “What You Think” which dropped last month. This time around Zaytoven is here for thw “What You Think” video directed by Gabriel Hart. Peep all the fun from the house party vibes to the exotic woman through out the video….What you think this is?! What the video below.

 

 

 

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat : KingSharifSnaps

A Kool Story , Gabriel hart , HIP-HOP , jeremih , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , King Sharif 3 to 7 , King Sharif The Voice Of The Tri-State , OJ Da Juiceman , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Of The Millennials , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , Ty Dolla $ign , VIDEO , what you think , Zaytoven

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 9 hours ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 day ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 5 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 7 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 1 week ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Photos