Zaytoven Ft. Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, OJ Da Juiceman – “What You Think” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Atlanta producer Zaytoven is back on the scene and with a new Motown Deal as well. Zaytoven has tapped Ty Dolla Sign , Jeremih , and OJ Da Juiceman gor the first single titled “What You Think” which dropped last month. This time around Zaytoven is here for thw “What You Think” video directed by Gabriel Hart. Peep all the fun from the house party vibes to the exotic woman through out the video….What you think this is?! What the video below.

