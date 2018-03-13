Music & Entertainment
Rae Sremmurd Ft. Juicy J – Powerglide (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
Rae Sremmurd has been in sync with the number three lately. As Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi prepare for their 3rd studio album titled “Sr3mm” set to arrive sometime this year, they released 3 Songs, Swae Lee’s Hurt To  Look”, Slim Jxmmi’s “Brxncks TrucK”, and the lead single from the group “Powerglide” ft Juicy J last month as a triple drop.  Rae Sremmurd is right back at it with the visuals. It looks like they took the Three 6 Mafia approach in the video including the fancy cars, as they Powerglide throughout the rooftop parking lot with their heavy Sremm Life on Display. Mike Will Made It & Juicy J makes a cameo in the video as well. Peep the Beautiful women bussing moves as the Powerglide is overlooked by authority in the visual below.

 

 

