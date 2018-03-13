Rae Sremmurd Ft. Juicy J – Powerglide (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Rae Sremmurd has been in sync with the number three lately. As Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi prepare for their 3rd studio album titled “Sr3mm” set to arrive sometime this year, they released 3 Songs, Swae Lee’s Hurt To Look”, Slim Jxmmi’s “Brxncks TrucK”, and the lead single from the group “Powerglide” ft Juicy J last month as a triple drop. Rae Sremmurd is right back at it with the visuals. It looks like they took the Three 6 Mafia approach in the video including the fancy cars, as they Powerglide throughout the rooftop parking lot with their heavy Sremm Life on Display. Mike Will Made It & Juicy J makes a cameo in the video as well. Peep the Beautiful women bussing moves as the Powerglide is overlooked by authority in the visual below.
Quicksilva & More At The 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball Bash
Quicksilva & More At The 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball Bash
1. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 1 of 70
2. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 2 of 70
3. Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 3 of 70
4. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 4 of 70
5. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 5 of 70
6. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 6 of 70
7. Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 7 of 70
8. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 8 of 70
9. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 9 of 70
10. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 10 of 70
11. Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 11 of 70
12. Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 12 of 70
13. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball Bashtball BashSource:Getty 13 of 70
14. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 14 of 70
15. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 15 of 70
16. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 16 of 70
17. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 17 of 70
18. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 18 of 70
19. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 19 of 70
20. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 20 of 70
21. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 21 of 70
22. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 22 of 70
23. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 23 of 70
24. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 24 of 70
25. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 25 of 70
26. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 26 of 70
27. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 27 of 70
28. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 28 of 70
29. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 29 of 70
30. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 30 of 70
31. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 31 of 70
32. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 32 of 70
33. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 33 of 70
34. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 34 of 70
35. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 35 of 70
36. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 36 of 70
37. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 37 of 70
38. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 38 of 70
39. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 39 of 70
40. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 40 of 70
41. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 41 of 70
42. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 42 of 70
43. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 43 of 70
44. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 44 of 70
45. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 45 of 70
46. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 46 of 70
47. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 47 of 70
48. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 48 of 70
49. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 49 of 70
50. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 50 of 70
51. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 51 of 70
52. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 52 of 70
53. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 53 of 70
54. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 54 of 70
55. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 55 of 70
56. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 56 of 70
57. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 57 of 70
58. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 58 of 70
59. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 59 of 70
60. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 60 of 70
61. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 61 of 70
62. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 62 of 70
63. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 63 of 70
64. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 64 of 70
65. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 65 of 70
66. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 66 of 70
67. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 67 of 70
68. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 68 of 70
69. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 69 of 70
70. 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball BashSource:Getty 70 of 70
Follow The Crown:
http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif
http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif
Snapchat : KingSharifSnaps