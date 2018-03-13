9 O'Clock News
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Baby Girl At Pink Baby Shower (PHOTOS)

Another baby girl is about to join the Kardashian klan, and Khloe Kardashian’s family and friends joined her over the weekend to celebrate the coming arrival of her daughter. With a bright pink baby shower full of balloons, flowers and fun and of course her future baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

💗

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Happy Valentine day my love ❤️😍 Btw I love the curly hair look 😈

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

💗 Kyoto Khlo 💗 8 Month Bump 💗

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Photos