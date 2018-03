How Rickey Smiley And Da Brat Had A Successful Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

This weekend was great for “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” team. Da Brat was on stage as the “Set It Off” play began in Atlanta. She mentioned that it felt great to act again and hard work really paid off.

Rickey Smiley was on “Watch What Happens Live” this weekend and had an amazing time. Andy Cohen had him cracking up and he discussed what his tag line would be if he was on the show. Gary With Da Tea liked Rickey’s outfit and believed he did a great job on the show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

