How “Black Panther” Is Sparking Other Celebrities To Create Businesses [EXCLUSIVE]

“Black Panther” has taken the world by storm and has made over $1 billion. Special K talked about the movie and Gary With Da Tea is ready for this entire excitement for the movie to be over. “Ghetto Black Panther” featuring Cardi B, Chris Tucker and others might be in it.
He also talked about how people want to open new strip clubs based upon the movie. Special K believes that Octavia Spencer, TD Jakes and several other celebrities will open a Pig Foot Palace, but it might not be welcomed in Wakanda. What do you think about these ideas?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Killed It In “Black Panther” Parody On His “SNL” [VIDEO]
RELATED: “Black Panther” Hits $1 Billion Worldwide Mark
RELATED: The “Black Panther” Cast Singing “All My Life” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Twitter Weighs In On O.J. Simpson’s Hypothetical “Confession”
- Jay Ellis Wants To Know If You’re Ready For The American Black Film Festival
- Whitney Houston Documentary To Hit Theaters In July
- Black Panther Crosses 1 Billion Worldwide
- Juelz Santana Could Reportedly Turn Himself After Loaded Gun Found at Airport
- CNN’s Paris Dennard Has A Hissy Fit After A Black Woman Lays Into Him On Live Television
- Waffle House Employee’s Southern Hospitality Pays Off In A Major Way
- Wish Lil Uzi Vert & XXXTentacion Sounded Less Angsty? Peep This Remix
- How Rickey Smiley And Da Brat Had A Successful Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]
- Chance The Rapper Honors Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, & More For Inspiring Artists Like Him