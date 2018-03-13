The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How "Black Panther" Is Sparking Other Celebrities To Create Businesses [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Panther” has taken the world by storm and has made over $1 billion. Special K talked about the movie and Gary With Da Tea is ready for this entire excitement for the movie to be over. “Ghetto Black Panther” featuring Cardi B, Chris Tucker and others might be in it.

He also talked about how people want to open new strip clubs based upon the movie. Special K believes that Octavia Spencer, TD Jakes and several other celebrities will open a Pig Foot Palace, but it might not be welcomed in Wakanda. What do you think about these ideas?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

On Tuesday (February 27), the dope folks at The Apollo—in collaboration with The Atlantic and Afropunk—brought the exciting world of Wakanda to the historic landmark theater. It was an evening filled with introspective convo and unapologetic Blackness (shout out to the Howard University crowd in full affect) as Ta-Nehisi Coates got candid with Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o. CASSIUS was there to capture the magic. Click through to relive some of the evening’s top moments.

Photos