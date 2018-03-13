Tory Lanez Reveals How Moments In Life Helped Him With This New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tory Lanez recently released his new album, “Memories Don’t Die” and revealed that each one of the songs is titled after moments in his life. He mentioned that the title of the album came from things that happened that you thought you would forget about, but it won’t go away. Lanez also explained that love and being with that special person is also expressed in this album.
Even though Lanez is from Toronto he loves LeBron James. He spoke about how he believes him and Michael Jordan are very similar and leaving legacies. What are your thoughts on the new Tory Lanez album?
