The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tory Lanez Reveals How Moments In Life Helped Him With This New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Tory Lanez recently released his new album, “Memories Don’t Die” and revealed that each one of the songs is titled after moments in his life. He mentioned that the title of the album came from things that happened that you thought you would forget about, but it won’t go away. Lanez also explained that love and being with that special person is also expressed in this album.

Even though Lanez is from Toronto he loves LeBron James. He spoke about how he believes him and Michael Jordan are very similar and leaving legacies. What are your thoughts on the new Tory Lanez album?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: How Did Tory Lanez Piss Off Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is Mariah Carey Working On A New Album With Roc Nation?

RELATED: T-Pain Told His Side Of The Quincy Jones Tribute Album Story [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]

The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 17 hours ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 4 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 6 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 7 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.18
Photos