Bobby Brown Reaching Out to Help Nick Gordon’s Girlfriend

Bobby Brown wants to make sure Nick Gordon‘s girlfriend doesn’t suffer the same tragic fate as his daughter. Which is why he would like Laura Leal to take advantage of the services at Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House.

Brown—through his attorney Christopher Brown—says: “Domestic violence killed my daughter … I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did.”

The offer comes a day after Gordon’s arrest for domestic violence. His girlfriend told cops that he attacked her after she picked him up from a bar.

Gordon was taken into custody Saturday after police responded to a possible domestic violence incident. He told cops Laura had attacked him without provocation but she claims he beat her on the ride home from a bar.

TMZ reports that Gordon was the one who called cops and sounded frantic on the phone, claiming Leal was losing it on him. He was released on bail Sunday evening.

In the audio, you can hear Gordon crying and sobbing, saying he “sounds so lame because I’m getting beat up by a woman.”

As you know … Gordon has been under scrutiny in connection with Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2015. He was eventually found liable in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Bobbi Kristina’s estate and owes the family $36 million.

