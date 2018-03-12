News
We Dare You Not To Cry At This Story Of A Dog Waiting On His Dying Owner For Months

It's tew much.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
One Brazilian dog was so ride-or-die for his owner that he couldn’t let him go, even in death. The story will give you all the Homeward Bound feels, so prep your tissue!

 

The unnamed dog was the pet of a 59-year-old homeless man. The man was stabbed in a street fight in October and was rushed to the hospital. According to MSN, the dog chased after the ambulance the whole way.

If that doesn’t hit you in the pits of your soul, don’t worry, there’s more.

 

After two months, the dog’s owner died from his wounds at the Santa Casa de Novo Horizonte hospital and no one bothered to inform the dog in the right way. Thus, according to local media reports, the dog waited outside the hospital for four months.

Okay.

 

Hospital staff gave the dog food and water, and they eventually took him to a local animal shelter 3 km from the hospital.

 

The only thing is, when a new owner was lined up to take the dog, the canine escaped the shelter and returned to the hospital where his old owner died.

 

Oh, and here’s a picture of the dog.

 

If this doesn’t take home the gold as the most loyal moment of the year, we don’t know what will.

