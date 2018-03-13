Russ Parr Morning Show
Jay Ellis Wants To Know If You’re Ready For The American Black Film Festival

The American Black Film Festival is coming up over in Miami, Fl and the amount of Black talent there will be amazing. ABFF ambassador Jay Ellis drops a little information about the prestigious event.

“They’re putting together over there a really great program this year from shorts competition to there’s animation that’s going to be premiered. Parties, dinners, it’s going to be great,” explained Ellis.

Russ Parr and Ellis bonded over the fact that the they grew up in the AirForce families that moved all the time, Russ credits his career in entertainment to that and wanted  to know if Ellis felt the same way.

“I feel like you know for me I was always a different person every where I went,” expressed Ellis. “I got to be a new character every time I showed up to the school.”

Be sure to catch the American Black Film Festival in Miami, Florida June 13-17.

