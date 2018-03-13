ROB MARKMAN – “BELIEVE ME” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

1 reads Leave a comment
Hip Hop Journalists / Artist Rob Markman has released a visual for his new track “Believe Me.” off his Latest music project “Write To Dream” released in 2017. Rob Markman uses his “Believe Me” track as a letter to his 15 year old self where it all started from struggles to the dream. Take a look at Rob Markman’s 15 year old mindset and visions that led to Rob becoming a phenomenal Hip Hop Journalist and Artist. Watch the video below.
Watch DJ Khaled's Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram
24 photos Launch gallery
Watch DJ Khaled's Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram
1. Don’t ever play yourself...Source:Instagram 1 of 24
2. Elite walker talk.Source:Instagram 2 of 24
3. Everything top secret!Source:Instagram 3 of 24
4. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.Source:Instagram 4 of 24
5. The key is to enjoy life, but they don’t want you to enjoy life.Source:Instagram 5 of 24
6. The key is to always hold your family down.6 of 24
7. Special cloth alert.7 of 24
8. Secure the bag.8 of 24
9. Vibes.9 of 24
10. The key to winning is hard work and patience.10 of 24
11. You can do anything you put your mind to, so don't ever play yourself.11 of 24
12. A baby's work never ends.12 of 24
13. Skrt skrrrrt13 of 24
14. Look ma, no hands!14 of 24
15. Got the baddest chick in the game smelling my face.15 of 24
16. We The Best!!16 of 24
17. Grateful debuted at no. 1! Daddy, we did it!17 of 24
18. When the beat drops...18 of 24
19. They didn't want me to drop my first album at 8 months, so I dropped my first album at 8 months!!19 of 24
20. The key is to never let them see you sweat.20 of 24
21. Fan love.21 of 24
22. Bag secured.22 of 24
23. Asahd for President.23 of 24
24. The key is to keep smiling.24 of 24
