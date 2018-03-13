ROB MARKMAN – “BELIEVE ME” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Hip Hop Journalists / Artist Rob Markman has released a visual for his new track “Believe Me.” off his Latest music project “Write To Dream” released in 2017. Rob Markman uses his “Believe Me” track as a letter to his 15 year old self where it all started from struggles to the dream. Take a look at Rob Markman’s 15 year old mindset and visions that led to Rob becoming a phenomenal Hip Hop Journalist and Artist. Watch the video below.

