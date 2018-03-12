Currensy – “Game On Freeze” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

The New Orleans MC Currensy is back with a vibe for the spring season. Recently Currensy released his Billy Ocean visual. It’s safe to say that Currensy won’t be letting up any time soon. The Currensy Spitta has never really had a worry in the world about those who chose to hate or not participate in his movement. Watch Currensy address some of the issues that come along with the Game including putting the “Game On Freeze.” If you look closely at the visual you can see nothing had changed, its Currensy in studio living his best life and working for the next stage of success, take a look below.

